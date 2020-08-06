Image copyright TVP Image caption The man was carrying a vodka bottle at the time of the incident

CCTV images have been released of a man who punched and spat in the face of a transgender woman in an attack in Southampton.

Police said the man had verbally abused the woman over her gender identity before the assault, on Ludlow Road, at around 21:00 BST on 21 July.

The attacker is described as black with short, curly, black hair. He was carrying a vodka bottle at the time.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses.

Police also released images of the attacker's "associate", a man described as Asian and wearing a black vest.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Police also released CCTV images of another man described as the attacker's "associate"

Both men are believed to have got out of a white BMW estate parked nearby.

PC Alexa Ward said: "People should be able to live their lives free of harassment and fear.

"Targeting someone because of their gender identity or sexual orientation ... is completely unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

"We encourage anyone who suffers hate crime, or receives a serious threat against them, to report it to the police."