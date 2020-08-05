Image copyright Sarah Lee Image caption Keen musician Norma Mckiver was described as "sociable" and "strong" by her family

A care home did not "appropriately" manage the condition of an 86-year-old diabetic who died, a coroner said.

Norma Mckiver was found to have high blood sugar after a test, but instead of being monitored with further tests the widower was left to sleep. She was found unresponsive the next morning at Rothsay Grange Care Home in Andover.

Mrs Mckiver later died in hospital.

Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said the mother of four might have lived had she been taken to hospital sooner.

The inquest at Winchester Crown Court heard Mrs Mckiver, who had type 1 diabetes and Alzheimer's, had been tested as having a high glucose reading on the evening of 11 December 2019.

But after being given insulin and another reading showing an improved but "still raised" amount, a nurse let her sleep and no further tests of her blood sugar were made.

Image copyright Google Image caption Rothsay Grange Care Home claimed it had "made significant improvements" to its diabetic care

The following morning Mrs Mckiver was found unresponsive and brought to the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester where she was found to have diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

DKA is serious complication that can happen to diabetics if their body starts to run out of insulin. When this happens, harmful substances called ketone build up which can be life-threatening if not treated quickly.

The former telephonist died on 22 December.

Ms Rhodes-Kemp concluded Mrs Mckiver might have have gone to hospital earlier and survived with appropriate treatment but for the "lack of appropriate management of her diabetes".

Speaking to the BBC her daughter Sarah Lee said: "The home has obviously learnt lessons, which is so important going forward that it doesn't happen to anyone else because it has devastated our family.

"We were let down and the coroner's conclusion confirms that."

In a statement Barchester Healthcare, which runs the home, said it had "made significant improvements" to diabetic care.