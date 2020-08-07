Image copyright Tom Jones Image caption Tom Jones (right) was shot twice and stabbed in the chest during the armed raid

A man given a bravery award after being shot in the face by a bank robber took his own life after suffering nightmares and depression, his son has said.

Tom Jones was shot by Jonathan Pay after wrestling him to the ground during the failed raid at Lloyds Bank in Liphook, Hampshire, in 2016.

His son, Tom, said his father suffered post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) before his death in February, aged 54.

He has been planning a charity walk to raise money for the Samaritans.

The attack left a pellet lodged in the base of the skull of Mr Jones, who had been in the bank as a customer with his wife.

Both subsequently received awards for bravery from Hampshire Constabulary's chief constable for intervening in the robbery.

Det Con Kat Bird said their actions in tackling Pay and grabbing his bag helped provide evidence forensically linking him to the offence.

Image copyright Tom Jones Image caption Mr Jones was a "huge character in the local community", his son said

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Jonathan Pay twice opened fire on Mr Jones at Lloyds Bank in Liphook, Hampshire

In November 2016, giving an anonymous interview to the BBC, Mr Jones described the moment he was attacked by Pay.

"I had him on the floor and nearly got the gun off him but his friend stabbed me and he shot me in the face," he said.

"I dragged him out of the bank then he came back in and shot me again through my hair-line.

"It was adrenaline, complete instinct. I thought my life was going to end in the bank."

'Downward spiral'

His 34-year-old son said Pay first held the gun to his mother's head, which is what had led his father to intervene.

"He became a shadow of his former self as the shot was lodged in his central nervous system, so he was in constant pain," he said of his father following the attack.

"He had nightmares about it and hit the drink to help him sleep. It was a downward spiral from there.

"Eventually he distanced himself a bit from everyone.

"His drinking was so bad we had to tell the pubs to not serve him."

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Pay was jailed for 16-and-a-half years in November 2016

He said he hoped his charity walk along the South Downs Way, between 25 and 30 August, would help others.

"I am hoping other people in that state of mind will reach out and know that its acceptable to feel that way and there is a way out that doesn't include taking your own life," he said.

"Some good must come of his death."

Mr Jones Jr described his father as a "huge character in the local community" who "hated bullies and injustice".

So far he has raised more than £3,000 for the Samaritans, which helps people in emotional distress.

Pay, of Liphook Road, Lindford, was jailed for 16-and-a-half years in 2016, having previously admitted wounding with intent, having an imitation firearm with intent and two counts of attempted robbery.