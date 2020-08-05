Image copyright Berry Shimmon Image caption The water scooter was last seen heading across the Solent towards Langstone Harbour

A major search is under way for a missing man after a water scooter was found adrift off the Hampshire coast.

The white and burgundy Yamaha Waverunner was found off the coast of Lymington early on Tuesday evening.

A mobile phone was found onboard and the kill cord - or engine safety cut-out switch - was not attached, the coastguard said.

The driver, who had been onboard, is believed to have been wearing a camouflage jacket.

No further details have been given about the missing man.

Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency Image caption A mobile phone was found onboard the water scooter which has a "201 Langstone Harbour" sticker attached

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency wants to hear from anyone who saw a water scooter, with a single person onboard, on the water at Cowes or Ryde Middle on the Isle of Wight, Lee-on-the-Solent or Stokes Bay, Gosport, between 18:00 and 20:00 BST.

It was last seen heading across the Solent towards Langstone Harbour and has a "201 Langstone Harbour" sticker attached.

The coastguard helicopter, police and lifeboat rescue teams have attended the scene.