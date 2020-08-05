Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption George Allison was found with fatal stab wounds at a house in Havant

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 21-year-old who was stabbed.

George Allison was pronounced dead at a house in Tichborne Grove, Havant, Hampshire, on 23 May.

Hayley Batchelor, 33, from Havant, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Officers previously charged Kevin Batchelor, 25, of East Hill, Cambourne, Cornwall, with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 27-year-old woman, from Southsea, was taken to hospital with stab wounds from the same address on the same night.

Ms Batchelor is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 27 August along with Barry Baker, 38, of Oracle Drive, Waterlooville, and Lewis Turner, 32, of Waders Walk, Hayling Island, who were previously charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Batchelor is due to go on trial at Winchester Crown Court on 9 November.

A 32-year-old woman, from Waterlooville, who was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender will face no further action, Hampshire Constabulary said.