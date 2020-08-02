Image copyright Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The car caught fire after crashing into a tree

Two people were pulled from a burning car by passing motorists after crashing on the Isle of Wight.

The car crashed into a tree and caught fire on the A3054 at Hill Place Lane, near Yarmouth, at about 07:20 BST.

The male driver and a woman passenger were too badly hurt to get themselves out, Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said.

Their injuries are reported to be serious but not life-threatening.

Image copyright Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The burning vehicle was destroyed

Image copyright Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Image caption An injured occupant of the car was taken to hospital by air ambulance

Three people were taken to hospital including a man who escaped from the back seat without help, the fire service said.

Group manager James Lucy said the occupants had a "stroke of luck" that passers-by were able to extricate them, before the car was destroyed by fire.

He said: "Should they have remained in the car, it is likely that their lives would have been at significant risk."

Mr Lucy said he had so far been unable to trace the rescuers to thank them.

Police said no other vehicle was involved in the crash.