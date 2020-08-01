Image copyright Google Image caption Police raided a property in Lower Common in Eversley

Drugs, money and weapons have been seized in early morning raids in Hampshire.

Four people were arrested in police raids in Yateley, Church Crookham and Eversley early on Friday.

Officers found a handgun, crossbows, baseball bats, knives and air rifles. Cannabis and cash were also discovered.

Two men from Yateley, aged 29 and 42, a 29-year-old man from Church Crookham and a 30-year-old woman from Cardiff were arrested.

They were held on suspicion of firearms offences and possession of cannabis with intent to supply and released while inquiries continue.

The raids took place at Betjeman Walk, Yateley, in Moore Close, Church Crookham, and in Lower Common, Eversley.

Insp Phil Mayne said: "We would like to thank the community for their patience while we carried out these warrants on Friday morning. There was obviously a large police presence in the areas concerned."