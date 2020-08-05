Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption McDonald's said it is investigating after what is claimed to be a face mask was found in a chicken nugget

A six-year-old girl nearly choked on a chicken nugget from McDonald's which her mother has claimed contained a blue surgical face mask.

Maddie was eating a Happy Meal her mother Laura Arber, 32, bought from the Aldershot, Hampshire, branch of the fast food giant on Tuesday.

She managed to get the chicken nugget out of her daughter's mouth and said: "It was a mask, it was absolutely baked into it".

McDonald's said it is investigating.

Ms Arber told the BBC: "I had to put my finger in her mouth to make her sick and it came up all speckled with blue.

'Disgusting'

"I couldn't work out what it was but I looked at the box of nuggets and could see something blue sticking out of another one.

"It was a mask, it was absolutely baked into it, it had gone like chewing gum. It was disgusting.

"If I hadn't been in the room I just don't know what could have happened."

The mother of four said she went straight back to the restaurant to speak to the manager who told her the nuggets were not cooked on the premises.

Ms Arber said she and her daughter have been put off McDonald's "for life".

She said she wants to make other parents aware, adding: "Just because it says it's a Happy Meal doesn't mean it's safe."