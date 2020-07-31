Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mobile phone footage captured Derek Jennings' attack on the police horse

A man who punched a police horse in the head during a confrontation between rival football supporters has been jailed for 20 months.

Portsmouth and Southampton fans were involved in "ugly scenes" before a match at Fratton Park in September 2019, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Derek Jennings, 53, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder.

The former UKIP candidate, from Portsmouth, was also handed a six-month football banning order.

Simon Jones, prosecuting, said rival supporters "intent on violence" gathered before the Carabao Cup match on 24 September.

Jennings had been ordered by police to leave the area two hours before the match because he was drunk, the barrister said.

However, the defendant returned and joined a "baying mob" of Portsmouth fans.

Jennings told police: "I can't believe that I swung at a horse and been so stupid."

Mr Jones said: "He was told by the officer to move back. It is after that with clenched fist he swung a punch hitting the horse in the nose and mouth.

"The horse shied away. Mr Jennings then swings out on two further occasions with the intention of punching the horse again."

The prosecutor said the father of two later told police: "I can't believe that I swung at a horse and been so stupid."

The police horse, called Luna, was not hurt

The court heard Jennings had 14 previous convictions for 21 offences including an offence of affray in 1998 for which he was jailed for 18 months and given a five-year football banning order.

Judge William Ashworth told him: "You involved yourself in wide-scale violent disorder before a football game. There is only one appropriate punishment and that is immediate custody."

The horse, called Luna, was not injured, police said.