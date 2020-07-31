Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Sagar Bhatti, 23, was hit by two cars and died in March 2019

A man has been charged over the death of a pedestrian who was hit by two cars, after the victim's family requested a review of a decision not to prosecute.

Sagar Bhatti, 23, died at the scene in Eastleigh, Hampshire, in March 2019.

In April 2020, Hampshire police said no further action would be taken against two suspects.

One of the men, Kieran Hobbs, 30, of Yonge Close, Eastleigh, has now been charged with manslaughter.

Image caption Mr Bhatti, 23, from Chandler's Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene

Mr Bhatti, of Chandler's Ford, was struck by a Vauxhall Astra and a Renault Megane in Woodside Avenue at 05:42 GMT on 10 March.

Two men, aged 26 and 29 at the time and from Eastleigh, were arrested over the death but no charges were brought.

Mr Bhatti's family asked the Crown Prosecution Service to reconsider the charge decision through the Victims' Right to Review Scheme.

As a result of the review, Mr Hobbs is due to appear before Southampton magistrates on 13 October, police said.