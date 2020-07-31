Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption George Allison was found with fatal stab wounds at a house in Havant

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 21-year-old who was stabbed.

George Allison was pronounced dead at a house in Tichborne Grove, Havant, Hampshire, on 23 May.

Barry Baker, 38, of Oracle Drive, Waterlooville, and Lewis Turner, 32, of Waders Walk, Hayling Island, have been charged with assisting an offender.

Two women have also been arrested this week on the same charge, Hampshire Constabulary said.

A 33-year-old, from Havant, has been bailed until 25 August, and a 32-year-old, from Waterlooville, has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Mr Baker and Mr Turner have both been bailed to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 27 August.