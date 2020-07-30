Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Louise Smith was found dead 13 days after she was reported missing

A 29-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager will not be charged, police have said.

The body of Louise Smith, 16, was found at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May, after she was reported missing from Leigh Park 13 days earlier.

Police said no action would be taken against the suspect, who was previously also arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assisting an offender.

Shane Mays, 29, from Havant, was charged with Ms Smith's murder in May.

Image caption The teenager's body was discovered in Havant Thicket

Mr Mays, of Somborne Drive, is due to go on trial at Winchester Crown Court on 16 November.

The woman was rearrested on suspicion of murder on 17 July and released on police bail.

Det Ch Supt Scott MacKechnie said: "We understand these sorts of updates can come as a shock to the local community, but please be reassured that we are continuing to investigate this case thoroughly."