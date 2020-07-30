Image caption The woman walked through an alleyway into Whyteways where the offence took place, police said

A man has been charged with raping a woman in January 2019.

The 22-year-old woman was approached and attacked in Eastleigh, Hampshire, in the early hours of 9 January, police said.

She walked through alleyways from Beaulieu Road and Selbourne Drive into Whyteways, where the offence took place, officers previously said.

David Howse, 32, of The Quadrangle, Eastleigh, is due to appear before Southampton magistrates on 6 October.