Eastleigh man charged with 2019 rape offence
- 30 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with raping a woman in January 2019.
The 22-year-old woman was approached and attacked in Eastleigh, Hampshire, in the early hours of 9 January, police said.
She walked through alleyways from Beaulieu Road and Selbourne Drive into Whyteways, where the offence took place, officers previously said.
David Howse, 32, of The Quadrangle, Eastleigh, is due to appear before Southampton magistrates on 6 October.