A driver was crushed to death when "hurricane-like" winds blew a tree on to his car, an inquest has heard.

Kenneth Macartney's Mercedes was hit by a large oak tree as he drove home on the A33 near Micheldever, Hampshire, during Storm Ciara in February.

The shop owner died instantly from severe crush injuries to the head, chest and abdomen, the hearing was told.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg concluded Mr Macartney's death was an accident.

Another driver, David Edwards, saw the oak "come down slowly" on to the road at about 15:50 GMT on 9 February, the inquest heard.

In a statement, the ambulance control room manager said: "Driving conditions were horrendous, hurricane-like. Visibility was very bad.

"I saw a large oak tree leaning towards the centre of the road. As it did, I saw a car coming towards me.

"The next thing I saw was the car underneath the tree."

'Tragic timing'

A post-mortem examination found Mr Macartney suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries that proved fatal.

Mr Pegg said the driver was a victim of "tragic timing".

The coroner said a nearby weather station had recorded a wind gust of 53mph (85km/h) at about the time of the accident.

He said: "Persistent rain had softened the soil and wind caused the tree to fall as Mr Macartney was driving past."

Previously, relatives said the married stepfather of one, from Micheldever, was the owner of a Winchester clothes shop and a "prominent member" of the city's Business Improvement District.

In a statement, the family said: "He was passionate about his family, dogs, football and chocolate and he will be sorely missed by everybody that knew and loved him."