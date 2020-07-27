Image copyright Amy O'Keeffe Image caption Amy O'Keeffe has worn the pendant since the death of her father two years ago

A woman's appeal for help finding a lost pendant containing her father's ashes has gone viral, with messages of support arriving from across the world.

Amy O'Keeffe was devastated after losing the necklace in Southsea, Hampshire, on Monday 20 July.

Despite only having 36 Twitter followers, she posted a message asking for help finding it.

She said she was "gobsmacked" to receive 37,000 retweets in 24 hours, including messages from celebrities.

She said: "We very sadly lost my Dad two years ago. He died quite suddenly from kidney cancer.

"He was just about the best man you could ever wish to meet. He was amazing.

"I had a necklace made with a little bit of his ashes and I've had it round my neck since he died.

"It's engraved on the back and says "always with me"."

The pendant is thought to have come off while Ms O'Keeffe was in the rose garden area of Lumps Fort or near Southsea pier.

"I think as I've been picking up my little girl, she's probably pulled it on my neck and it's slipped off," she said.

Replies to Ms O'Keeffe's tweet have come from as far away as the USA and Canada, while Facebook users in Japan have also shared the appeal.

Some said they also wore memorial jewellery containing the ashes of loved ones and conveyed their sympathy for losing something so precious.

Celebrities including DJ Sara Cox and Reverend Richard Coles have also tweeted their support. TV presenter and singer Nick Knowles also tweeted his advice:

She said: "[Losing] it was horrendous but the response we've had on Twitter has just been unbelievable.

"I only had 32 followers so to be honest I thought it was a bit of a waste of time tweeting it.

"I got home and I couldn't believe it. Literally gobsmacked."