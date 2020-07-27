Image copyright Fawley Waterside Image caption The £1bn scheme would include 1,500 homes

A £1bn plan to build a 1,380-home community on the site of a former power station has been given the go-ahead.

The land at Fawley Power Station in Hampshire will also encompass a canal, as well as a 2,100-space car park and open areas for the public.

New Forest District Council said it was the "most significant" planning application it had ever dealt with.

The authority received 75 letters objecting to the scheme over concerns about its size and suitability.

However, councillors voted in favour of granting outline planning permission by 15 to one, with two abstentions.

An amendment was also passed that proposed cycle routes must be completed before any of the homes are occupied.

Image caption The station's landmark chimney is set to be demolished

The oil-fired power station, between the New Forest and Southampton Water, was decommissioned in 2013 after operating for more than 40 years.

Demolition of the existing building, which includes its landmark 650ft (198m) chimney, has begun and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.

A council report on the proposals by developer Fawley Waterside said they would "result in significant public benefit" by creating more than 2,000 jobs.

It added that this would "very much outweigh" any harm caused to nearby heritage assets such as Ower and Badminston farms.

A separate proposal to build 120 homes, a primary school and flood defences on land surrounding the site will be considered by the National Park Authority on Tuesday.