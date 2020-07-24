Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the Durford Road junction on the B2199 in Petersfield

A 90-year-old woman died when the car she was in overturned in a crash.

Police were called at about 14:30 BST on Thursday to the crossroads at Durford Road and Heath Road East in Petersfield, Hampshire.

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Astra which crashed with a black Vauxhall Corsa, police said.

The driver, an 88-year-old Petersfield man, suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, officers added.

A 52-year-old woman driving the Corsa was not hurt.