A kickboxer who died after a blow to the head in an organised bout had reportedly suffered from headaches beforehand, a coroner has heard.

Saeideh Aletaha, 26, collapsed in a bathroom at the event at Southampton's Central Hall on 16 November 2019, a pre-inquest review hearing was told.

She died the following day at Southampton General Hospital.

Senior Hampshire coroner Chris Wilkinson said he would investigate whether Ms Aletaha was medically fit.

Ms Aletaha, of Lower Road, Salisbury, was knocked out in the third round of the Fast and Furious Fight Series contest, the hearing was told.

A friend later saw her collapse in a ladies' toilet, the coroner said.

Paramedics attending the event treated the amateur fighter before she was taken to the hospital an hour later.

Mr Wilkinson said: "There are currently no immediate issues around the paramedic care on attendance."

However, the coroner said he would investigate whether Ms Aletaha's reported headaches had been identified before the contest and whether or not she was medically fit to fight.

Det Con Emma Cook told the hearing the headaches had been reported to police by the fighter's housemate.

Ms Aletaha's brothers, who joined the hearing online from United Arab Emirates, said they had been told the headaches had been going on for a month.

The fighter, known as "Sai", died from acute subdural haematoma, a bleed on the brain, according to an initial post-mortem examination.

Previously, Stonehenge CrossFit gym, where Ms Aletaha had been a member for more than three years, said she was "popular, kind and liked by everyone".

Her employer, Stannah Stairlifts in Andover, had paid tribute to her as a "kind, generous and talented designer".

The hearing was adjourned for a further review in September.