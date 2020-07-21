Image copyright Google Image caption Stephen Lamonby was sacked from Solent University in Southampton

An engineering university lecturer was sacked after racially stereotyping black students, a tribunal heard.

Solent University in Southampton dismissed Stephen Lamonby, 73, after a colleague said he made remarks including black students did not have it "in their DNA to do engineering".

During an employment tribunal he denied the comments about DNA, but said other stereotypes he made were "positive".

Judge Colm O'Rourke threw out Mr Lamonby's unfair dismissal claim.

Bristol Civil and Family Justice Centre heard the comments were made during a meeting with course leader Dr Janet Bonar in a campus canteen on 28 March 2019.

Dr Bonar complained to the university after Mr Lamonby said "he felt sorry for black students, as they didn't have the heritage in their DNA to be able to do engineering", the tribunal heard.

But Mr Lamonby, of Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire, argued other stereotypes he made were positive, including he had a "soft spot" for young black males because they are "underprivileged and many without fathers" and "need all the help they can get".

'Discriminatory'

The court also heard he said Jews "are the cleverest people in the world" and Germans were "good at engineering".

A university disciplinary hearing later found he had committed gross misconduct and he was sacked.

Judge O'Rourke said: "I find that it is clearly at least potentially racist to group nationalities, races, ethnic or religious groups, by entire categories and to ascribe certain abilities or talents (or the opposite) to them, when, of course, as with any such group, talents or abilities will vary wildly from individual to individual."

He added Mr Lamonby's comments about young black males needing extra help were "discriminatory", and comments about Jews were "potentially offensive".

He ruled the dismissal was fair, and on the balance of probabilities the claimant had committed the misconduct of which he was accused.

A Solent University spokesperson said they were pleased with the outcome of the hearing and it reflected their commitment to promoting equality and diversity.

Mr Lamonby has been contacted for comment.