A dairy is set to close with the loss of 144 jobs after losing a supermarket contract, it has confirmed.

Watson's Dairy in Mislingford, Hampshire, has become unviable, parent firm Medina Dairy said.

The firm said the closure also reflected "extremely challenging market conditions" in the fresh milk sector.

It said it would investigate other uses for the site while transferring production to other dairies in West Yorkshire, Gloucestershire and London.

Medina Dairy chief executive Sheazad Hussain said: "By simplifying and consolidating our processing activity we will be able to create a more sustainable and appropriately scaled business."

The firm, which bought Watson's Dairy in 2004, said its suppliers and customers would not be affected.