Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to The Fairway in Sandown shortly after 22:00 on Sunday

Two people have been seriously injured in a dog attack on the Isle of Wight.

A 40-year-old woman was attacked by her own Staffordshire terrier and Mastiff cross dog in Sandown, on Sunday, Hampshire Police said.

A man, aged in his 20s who is known to the woman, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The dog had to be destroyed by armed police, after they responded to reports of a dangerously out of control dog on The Fairway, at about 22:00 BST.

Insp Matt Moss said it had been "incredibly distressing".

"The dog involved did have to be destroyed at the scene by attending officers," he said.

"We do not take these sorts of decisions lightly, and we are confident that this was absolutely necessary in the circumstances to protect the wider public, due to the threat that the dog posed."