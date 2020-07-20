Image caption The attack happened in woods behind Ivy Close

A woman has been raped in woodland in Winchester.

The 31-year-old woman was attacked in the Badger Farm area of the city on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the wooded area behind Ivy Close and Honeysuckle Close shortly before 13:00 BST. Officers said the attacker was thought to have had a northern accent.

Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for anyone who saw anything or who has dashcam footage to get in touch.