Image copyright Royal Navy Image caption Chief Petty Officer Keith Ross was a "devoted" father of five, his family said

Tributes have been paid to a Royal Navy officer who died when his car came off a motorway flyover and crashed on to the road below.

Chief Petty Officer Keith Ross, 40, a father of five from Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, was killed in the crash on the M275 in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

The Royal Navy and relatives said Mr Ross, originally from Northern Ireland, was a "devoted" family man.

An online appeal to support his family has raised more than £6,000.

Image copyright Google Image caption The car fell from the motorway flyover on to the road below

The Vauxhall Astra he was driving came off the motorway on the approach to Tipner Lane roundabout at about 09:40 BST, police said.

A passenger in the car, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Mr Ross was "an amazing, devoted and incredibly loving husband and father of five beautiful children aged 12 to two years old", his family said.

His commanding officer, Lt Cdr Neil Skinner, said: "He was a talented engineer operating at the top of his game.

"A fit individual who had a passion for rugby and golf, he was a devoted family man who was well known and thoroughly liked across the Royal Navy."

Police are urging witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.