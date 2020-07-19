Image copyright University of Portsmouth Image caption The University of Portsmouth said Cathum is the youngest student to have ever achieved this feat at the university

A teenager who started his degree aged 16 has completed a family hat-trick by also graduating with first-class honours.

Cathum Safi, 19, finished his biomedical science degree at the University of Portsmouth, following in the footsteps of his twin sisters.

Hannah and Emmal gained first-class honours degrees in physics when they graduated from the university in 2014.

All three siblings, from Ashurst, Hampshire, were home taught.

The university said: "Starting his degree at the age of just 16, Cathum is the youngest student to have ever achieved this feat at the university."

Image copyright University of Portsmouth Image caption Mr Safi's twin sisters, Hannah (left) and Emmal, graduated from the same university in 2014

Mr Safi, who wants to be a doctor said: "My goal has always been to study medicine.

"Being home taught, I've never had lessons or lectures so university was a challenging environment to adapt to, but I managed to integrate well.

"I now feel ready for my next challenge - a medical degree."

During his studies, Mr Safi completed placements at the A&E department at Southampton General Hospital and the pathology department at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

His personal tutor and senior lecturer Dr Qian An said: "He has been a proactive and focused student who had a clear idea of where he wanted to go in his future career.

"It is very rare for someone to have received a first-class honours degree at such a young age. I am of course impressed by his achievements, but not entirely surprised. I wish him every success for the future."

Hannah is now specialising in cardiology at St Bartholomew's Hospital, whilst her twin sister Emmal is a senior scientist at the National Physical Laboratory, working on planetary and environmental issues.