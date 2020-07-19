New Forest teen's first-class honours makes family hat-trick
A teenager who started his degree aged 16 has completed a family hat-trick by also graduating with first-class honours.
Cathum Safi, 19, finished his biomedical science degree at the University of Portsmouth, following in the footsteps of his twin sisters.
Hannah and Emmal gained first-class honours degrees in physics when they graduated from the university in 2014.
All three siblings, from Ashurst, Hampshire, were home taught.
The university said: "Starting his degree at the age of just 16, Cathum is the youngest student to have ever achieved this feat at the university."
Mr Safi, who wants to be a doctor said: "My goal has always been to study medicine.
"Being home taught, I've never had lessons or lectures so university was a challenging environment to adapt to, but I managed to integrate well.
"I now feel ready for my next challenge - a medical degree."
During his studies, Mr Safi completed placements at the A&E department at Southampton General Hospital and the pathology department at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.
His personal tutor and senior lecturer Dr Qian An said: "He has been a proactive and focused student who had a clear idea of where he wanted to go in his future career.
"It is very rare for someone to have received a first-class honours degree at such a young age. I am of course impressed by his achievements, but not entirely surprised. I wish him every success for the future."
Hannah is now specialising in cardiology at St Bartholomew's Hospital, whilst her twin sister Emmal is a senior scientist at the National Physical Laboratory, working on planetary and environmental issues.