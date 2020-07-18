Image caption The victim suffered a single stab wound in an attack in Southampton's East Park

Enhanced powers for police officers to stop and search suspects have been extended in Southampton following a knife attack.

It comes amid reports that groups of young people may be targeting one another with weapons in the area.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed in East Park on Thursday. A 40-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene.

The victim's condition was previously described as life-threatening but is now stable, Hampshire police said.

Police have obtained a Section 60 order extension, giving them enhanced powers to apprehend people in and around the city centre until 07:00 BST on Sunday.

Officers have so far carried out 61 stops since 17:00 BST on Friday. No arrests have been made.