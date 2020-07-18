Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Louise Smith was found dead 13 days after she was reported missing

A woman has been rearrested on suspicion of the murder of a teenage girl found dead in woodland.

The body of Louise Smith, 16, was found at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May. She was reported missing from the Leigh Park area on 8 May, VE Day.

The 29-year-old woman was first held on suspicion of kidnap, then of assisting an offender but was rearrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

A man appeared in court on Wednesday to deny the murder of Ms Smith.

His trial is due to take place at Winchester Crown Court on 10 November.

Hampshire Constabulary said the woman has been bailed until 31 July while "enquiries continue".