Image caption An area of the park, near Solent University, has been cordoned off

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed in a Southampton park.

Officers and paramedics were called to East Park in the city centre just after 18:00 BST, where a 27-year-old local man was found with a single stab wound.

He was taken to hospital, where his "condition is believed to be life threatening", Hampshire police said.

A 40-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

An area of the park, near Solent University, has been cordoned off, while inquiries continue.

Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.