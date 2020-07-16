Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption George Allison was found with fatal stab wounds at a house in Havant

A man has denied murdering a 21-year-old who was found stabbed to death at a house in Hampshire.

George Allison was fatally wounded at the property in Tichborne Grove, Havant, on 23 May.

A 27-year-old woman from Southsea was taken to hospital from the same address with serious injuries.

Kevin Batchelor, 25, entered pleas of not guilty at Winchester Crown Court to murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Batchelor, from Camborne in Cornwall, was remanded in custody ahead of a trial which is due to start on 9 November.