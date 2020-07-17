Image copyright Forkhandle Restoration Image caption The clock will be fitted with a new mechanism and returned to working order

A newspaper building clock which was "an important part of Southampton's history" is to be restored.

The art deco-style clock was fixed to the Southern Daily Echo offices in Above Bar until they were demolished in the late 1990s.

Restorer Mark Holman said there were "a lot of memories attached to it" for people in the city.

He hopes to restore it to full working order and eventually place it back on Southampton's QE2 Mile.

The 5ft high illuminated fibreglass clock, which dates from after World War Two, was taken down when the newspaper office was demolished to make way for the West Quay shopping centre.

Mr Holman, of Fork Handle Revival, who used to work for the newspaper, was given the clock which was stored at the paper's current offices in Redbridge.

Image caption The clock adorned the front of the Southern Evening Echo offices in Above Bar

"It's something that morally has to be done for that city - it seems strange in this digital age, but a clock was really important," he said.

"It holds lots of memories for people. People have told me they met there on first dates, they're still married - and they remember that clock."

Several local specialist engineering businesses have offered to help restore the timepiece which is in "relatively good condition".

Amanda Middleditch, from BBC One's Repair Shop, grew up in Southampton and said she was "so excited" to see the restored clock.

"It's quite iconic - growing up, all my friends would meet up 'under the Echo clock'. It's an important part of our history, it would be good to get it back."

Southern Daily Echo editor Gordon Sutter said: "We fully appreciate the nostalgic importance of the Daily Echo clock to the people of Southampton and how much it means."

The clock is on display at Robin's Nest Emporium in Shirley, while restoration work is planned.

Mr Holman also said he hopes to mount an exhibition about the timepiece's history.