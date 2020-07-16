Image copyright Peter Langdown Image caption Under the lease deal, the college would not have owned the building after paying £10m for it

A school which signed a £10m contract for a new sixth-form block has said it is no longer able to use it because of an ongoing legal battle.

Christ the King College, Newport, Isle of Wight, signed the deal with contractor BOSHire in 2013.

By 2017 the college had run up a £2.7m debt and ceased to make annual £668,000 payments under the contract.

It said it could no longer occupy the block after contractors filed a further court claim.

In May, the High Court ruled the leasing contract had no legal effect because the college had effectively borrowed money without government permission.

Lawyers for the college previously said the ruling released it from more than £7m in rental payments.

'Ill-judged' deal

In a letter to parents, the college said an appeal against the ruling was filed on Wednesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The letter continued: "As the building does not belong to the Isle of Wight Council or college, we are now in a position where we can no longer use it."

The joint Church of England and Catholic college said it would continue to provide all sixth-form courses in another building or through remote learning.

In 2017 Isle of Wight Council said it would not support the college's "ill-judged" deal.

Councillor Paul Brading, in charge of education, said the debt at that time was one of the biggest among schools and was accruing interest at a rate of £98 a day.

BOSHire has been approached for comment.