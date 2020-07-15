Image copyright Google Image caption The car crashed on the M275 near Portsmouth

A driver has died in a crash on a motorway in Hampshire.

Their Vauxhall Astra crashed on the M275 near Portsmouth at 09:40 BST on the approach to Tipner Lane roundabout.

The driver - a 40-year-old man - died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics, Hampshire police said. His next of kin have been informed, the force said.

His passenger, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact the force.