Image caption Leon's trampoline allows him to play without fear of hurting himself, his parents said

A disabled boy's "life is being ruined" by loud noise and smells coming from a raw sewage tank next to his garden, his parents said.

Southern Water installed the giant tank next door to the Cronk family home in Sutton Scotney, Hampshire, a year ago.

The Cronks said the smell of sewage and noise from pumps and lorries meant Leon, nine, is often unable to use his hydrotherapy pool or trampoline.

Southern Water said a pumping station was planned for the site in future.

Leon's father, Wayne, said the tank was "literally about 10 yards from the trampoline".

'Monstrosity'

"It's not conducive to having a disabled child just yards away from it," he said.

"This equipment is his release. It's the one place in the world where he can go and he can fall and he won't hurt himself.

"They put that monstrosity there and it's ruining Leon's life. It's certainly holding him back from being in his garden - a place where he loves to be."

Image caption The tank has been installed just beyond family's back garden

A Southern Water spokesman said: "We're sorry for the disruption and noise that our tankers are causing residents close to the Sutton Scotney wastewater treatment works.

"We would like to reassure customers that we are keeping tankers to a minimum by currently storing excess amounts on site and taking it away by tanker for treatment elsewhere.

"In the longer term, we have a proposal to convert the works to a pumping station and lay a new pipeline to a suitable treatment facility but that cannot happen overnight.

"We will continue to engage with our customers in the area and keep them informed."