Image copyright Google Image caption Hamshire and Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company said it had been forced to cut costs

A probation service has suffered a "sharp decline" in its quality of work due to a reduction in experienced staff, a report has said.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC) lost 38% of its senior case managers in a year, HM Inspectorate of Probation said.

The report said new staff had been assigned complex cases that were beyond their experience level.

The CRC said it had been forced to cut costs due to government funding issues.

Chief Inspector of Probation Justin Russell said the "negative impact" of the firm's staff restructuring had been "profound".

"It was disappointing to find a sharp decline in the quality of work with individuals under probation supervision," he said.

"We have concluded this is directly related to a shortfall in sufficiently trained and experienced probation staff."

'Resourcing pressures'

The inspectorate's report said a resettlement service for former prisoners had attracted extra government funding and was now rated 'outstanding'.

The CRC was not given an overall rating because the inspection was cut short by the coronavirus lockdown.

In 2019, the inspectorate warned the CRC would not be able to deliver an effective service because of the restructure.

The CRC said it had cut costs because of "well-documented resourcing pressures resulting from the Ministry of Justice's original contracts with all of the UK's CRCs".

"We believe the training measures we already have in place have gone a long way to addressing the issues highlighted by the HMIP report," it said.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight CRC is run by Purple Futures, a consortium led by public service provider Interserve.