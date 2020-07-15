Image caption The building has been unused since Hovis ceased milling operations in 2018

Work has begun to demolish a landmark art deco industrial building on Southampton's waterfront.

Southampton City Council said it had received notification from Associated British Ports (ABP) of its intention to bring down the Solent Flour Mills building at Western Docks.

Heritage campaigners had called for the 86-year-old building to be saved and said its loss would be "a tragedy".

ABP said none of the proposals to reuse the building were "appropriate".

The mill, built on newly reclaimed land at the docks in the 1930s, has been unused since Hovis ceased milling operations in 2018.

It was designed by architect Sir Alfred Gedler who was also behind the Baltic Flour Mills in Gateshead, now converted into a contemporary art gallery.

ABP said it had "engaged demolition contractors for the site"

Historic England turned down an application to have it listed in 2019.

In January, ABP announced its intention to raze the building under permitted development rules.

More than 1,200 people signed a petition calling for it to be saved.

Southampton City Council said although the demolition did not require planning permission, it was informed of the method of demolition which was due to start on 15 July, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

City councillor Sarah Bogle said there was "a lot of affection" for the building.

"We need to be more ambitious and show off Southampton's great heritage. It's an opportunity missed for the city," she said.

The mill has dominated the skyline of the port for more than 80 years

ABP did not give a start date for the demolition but confirmed it had "engaged demolition contractors for the site".

A spokesman said it would create a "comprehensive record of the building in its current form" to be shared with the city's museum.

"Over the past year, we have consulted with a number of people and organisations to identify alternative uses for the site but unfortunately no financially viable proposals were put forward," he said.

The demolition work is expected to take 40 weeks.