Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Louise Smith was reported missing on 8 May

A man has denied murdering a teenager found dead in a Hampshire woodland 13 days after she vanished.

The body of 16-year-old Louise Smith was found at Havant Thicket on 21 May. She was reported missing from the Leigh Park area on 8 May, which was VE Day.

Shane Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, appeared at Winchester Crown Court to deny murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the same court for trial on 10 November.