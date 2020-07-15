Louise Smith death: Man denies murdering teenager
- 15 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has denied murdering a teenager found dead in a Hampshire woodland 13 days after she vanished.
The body of 16-year-old Louise Smith was found at Havant Thicket on 21 May. She was reported missing from the Leigh Park area on 8 May, which was VE Day.
Shane Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, appeared at Winchester Crown Court to deny murder.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the same court for trial on 10 November.