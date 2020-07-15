Image copyright Google Image caption The baby was found seriously unwell by paramedics at a flat in Knightwood Road, Hythe, in February 2019

A woman has been charged with murdering a four-week-old baby boy.

The baby was found seriously unwell by an ambulance crew at a flat in Knightwood Road, Hythe, Hampshire, on 2 February 2019.

He was taken to hospital were he died four days later.

Chelsea Cuthbertson, 27, of Knightwood Road, Hythe, who was rearrested on Tuesday, is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court.

A 42-year-old man also rearrested on Tuesday on suspicion of allowing the death of a child has been released without charge with no further action.

The pair were previously held on suspicion of attempted murder in February 2019 and released on bail.

They were held again in August on suspicion of murder before being released on bail.