The airport plans to extend the runway by 164m (538 feet)

An airport has warned more than 2,000 jobs would be at risk if its plans for a runway extension are refused.

Southampton Airport has applied to extend "one of the shortest runways in the UK" in order to open more European routes.

It said the jobs were "vital to the recovery of the local economy".

The group Airport Expansion Opposition said a longer runway would cause "economic harm" to homeowners affected by noise.

Airport operations director Steve Szalay said the extension would attract more routes and airlines

The airport said its existing runway inhibited the use of larger planes such as the Airbus 320 and Boeing 737.

Its planning statement said: "[It] precludes these aircraft types from taking off in a southerly direction when fully laden with passengers... and sufficient fuel to reach the key holiday market destinations of southern Europe."

Operations director Steve Szalay said: "The extra 164m (538ft) length of runway will enable us to bring in the routes and airlines needed to drive the recovery of the economy.

"If we don't, the reality is that more than 2,000 jobs will be at risk."

Airport Expansion Opposition said Southampton was particularly vulnerable to aircraft noise pollution

The airport said the jobs at risk would include 1,000 on site and another 1,200 in the supply chain.

Previously, the airport has said its plans would generate an extra £240m for the local economy by the year 2037.

Protest group Airport Expansion Opposition said the increased use of larger planes would reduce house prices because of noise pollution.

Professor Felix Eigenbod, from the group, said: "Southampton is the worst airport in the country to expand in terms of the noise impacts per passenger.

"Given all the spare capacity in the region, there is absolutely no justification whatsoever for expanding Southampton."

The decision on whether to approve the expansion plan is due to be made by Eastleigh Borough Council.

Southampton and Winchester City Councils have previously objected to the plans, citing concerns about climate change and noise.

A second public consultation opened on Monday and will last until 10 August.