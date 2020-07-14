Image caption Camping in the Forest runs 10 sites in the New Forest

The operator of campsites in the New Forest has been offered a rent deferral in return for reopening, Forestry England (FE) has said.

Ten camping and caravan sites run by Camping in the Forest in the national park have remained closed despite coronavirus lockdown rules easing.

The firm said the continued closure is prompted by "hygiene standards".

An MP has urged the government to intervene in order to get the sites reopened.

Last month Camping in the Forest announced it was still not viable to reopen its 16 sites across the UK from a "safety, operational and financial perspective".

A Forestry England spokesperson said: "We've asked Camping in the Forest to reconsider their decision and offered them financial support by deferring their rent for sites in England and that offer still stands.

"However, the ultimate decision to remain closed still rests with Camping in the Forest."

'Rough end of a pineapple'

The company was set up by the Forestry Commission and The Camping and Caravanning Club (CCC) to manage camping on Crown land on a commercial basis.

Forestry England staff sit on the board, although CCC is the majority owner.

Speaking in the House of Commons last week, New Forest West MP Sir Desmond Swayne urged Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to threaten FE with the "rough end of a pineapple" to influence the company's board.

Mr Sunak replied: "I share his passion for getting our campsites open."

Health secretary Matt Hancock had also previously backed reopening.

Camping in the Forest declined to provide a comment.