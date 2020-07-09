Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Gurinderjit Rai: Four in court over man found shot dead in lay-by

  • 9 July 2020
Gurinderjit Rai Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Gurinderjit Rai was found dead on 13 July last year

Four men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was found shot dead in a parked car.

The body of Gurinderjit Rai, 41, from Eastleigh, was discovered in a lay-by in Corhampton, Hampshire, in July 2019.

Police previously said they believed he was shot in a targeted attack.

Corin Barlow, 40, Aston Hannis, 29, Charlie Statham, 30, and Paul White, 26, appeared before Portsmouth magistrates and are due at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

Mr Barlow, of Lumley Road, Horley, Surrey, Mr Hannis, of Leah Gardens, Eastleigh, Mr Statham, of Crescent Close, Winchester, and Mr White, of Dyson Drive, Winchester, were remanded in custody until the hearing.
Image caption Mr Rai's body was found in a parked car in Shepherds Farm Lane

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites