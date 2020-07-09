Image copyright Foreign & Commonwealth Office Image caption Richard Morris is due to take up the position of British High Commissioner to Fiji in July

Police are hoping to identify a jogger captured in dash-cam footage shortly after a UK diplomat went missing.

Richard Morris, 52, was last seen running in Alton, Hampshire, on 6 May at 10:50 BST.

The unknown man is seen jogging on London Road at the junction with Lower Neatham Mill Lane, Alton, towards Binstead, at about 12:30 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary said identifying the person in the footage would assist its investigation.

Image caption The unknown man is seen running on London Road from Alton towards Binstead

Mr Morris was a father of three and UK ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019.

He was recently appointed British High Commissioner to Fiji.

Image caption The father of three was UK ambassador to Nepal for four years

Officers have searched more than nine sq km (3.5 sq miles) since Mr Morris disappeared, including at Alice Holt Forest and the River Wey.

They have also scoured CCTV footage and carried out house-to-house inquiries in the area, the force said.

Mr Morris, who is originally from Worcestershire, was last seen by a member of the public on Isington Road, near his home in Bentley.

He is white with a beard and greying hair and has a birthmark on his face. He was wearing a blue top, black shorts and blue trainers.

In a previous statement, the Foreign Office described him as a "much-valued and well-liked colleague".