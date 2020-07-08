Image copyright Wightlink Image caption Wightlink reduced the number of car ferry sailings on its Portsmouth to Fishbourne route when travel restrictions were brought in

Temporary rules allowing people to stay in their vehicles on ferries sailing to and from Isle of Wight are to be removed, operators have announced.

Red Funnel and Wightlink allowed "vehicle deck only" crossings to stop non-essential contact with others when the coronavirus pandemic first hit.

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) granted a temporary exemption to safety regulations.

Both operators said their vessels meet social distancing guidelines.

Cross-Solent operators Red Funnel, Hover Travel and Wightlink have been running a limited timetable for key workers and essential supplies while travel restrictions have been in place.

Wightlink is due to resume its Lymington-Yarmouth vehicle route on 17 July and Red Jet restarted limited passenger crossings between Southampton and Cowes at the end of last month.

Vehicle deck only crossings will be phased out over the coming weeks.

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said: "We made the decision to ask customers to vacate their vehicles because our spacious passenger lounges are the safest and most comfortable places for people to stay during their crossing."

Red Funnel boss Fran Collins said it had reduced capacity on its ferries to allow for social distancing.

"With the government withdrawing its advice to shield from 1 August, now is the right time for us to make changes to our 'stay in vehicle' crossings and move closer to resuming our usual operations." she added.