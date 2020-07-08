Image copyright Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council Image caption Planning officers said the proposed development would include new parks and green spaces

Plans to build up to 3,520 homes as part of a major new housing development in Hampshire have been given the go-ahead by councillors.

The land at Manydown, which is west of Basingstoke, will also include two primary schools, land for a secondary school, parks and other amenities.

The council had received 344 letters of objection to the project.

However, a motion to grant outline planning permission was passed at a council meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The site was purchased by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council 25 years ago and earmarked to increase its housing capacity.

A report prepared by council planning officers said the development would "provide an acceptable degree of mitigation whilst delivering housing development".

They said it would include a 250-acre country park with related facilities, indoor and outdoor sports centres and new infrastructure for drainage and utilities.

Letters from residents opposing the scheme said it was "ludicrous to propose such a large development" and questioned "just how many houses do we need in Basingstoke?"

Concerns were also raised about the possibility of increased traffic and the disruption building the new homes would create.

Eight councillors voted in favour of the development - six Conservatives, a Liberal Democrat and an independent. Four councillors - all Labour - abstained from the vote.

Separate approval will be needed for the final details of the scheme before work can start, but the outline permission will allow the council to enter into talks with contractors and hone the proposals.