Image caption Flowers were left at the park gates following the discovery of the baby's body in May 2017

A woman has been charged with the murder of a newborn baby whose body was found more than three years ago.

The girl - known as Baby M - was discovered with head injuries in Manor Park, Aldershot, on 19 May 2017.

Police believe the girl, of east Asian origin, was no more than six hours old when she was dumped in the park, up to four days earlier.

The woman, who has not been named but is aged in her 20s, is due before Winchester Crown Court.

Image caption The body of the baby girl was discovered by a council worker

The girl is believed to have been born under a tree in the park between 18:00 on 15 May and 08:00 on 16 May 2017.

A DNA profile taken from the baby, whose body was found at the edge of the park by a council worker, showed that both she and her mother, and probably the child's father, were of east Asian ethnicity.