Image copyright Ward family Image caption Erica Ward was a passenger in a car that careered off a road in Portchester on Thursday 25 June

The family of a passenger killed in a car crash in Hampshire have paid tribute to a "kind" and "caring" woman.

Erica Ward, 21, from Kingscote Road, Paulsgrove, died in a collision in Downend Road, Portchester at about 00:40 BST on Thursday 25 June.

A 29-year-old driver of another vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

In a statement, Miss Ward's family said her "capacity to empathise and care for others in pain was unlimited".

Image copyright Google Image caption The Ford Fiesta Miss Ward was travelling in crashed on Downend Road

It added: "Erica was a kind, caring and much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend.

"Some of her happiest moments were found whilst volunteering for the LUPS scheme in Fareham, offering respite care for disabled children.

"Erica was taken far too soon. We are devastated by this sudden loss.

"She will be deeply missed by many but will remain in our memories and hearts forever."

Police are continuing to appeal for dashcam footage from any other vehicles that were in the area at the time of the crash.