Image caption About 7,000 people came to the 2019 festival each day

A festival organiser has blamed the late decision to cancel his event on the government's "lack of clarity" regarding coronavirus guidelines.

Wickham Festival in Hampshire was due to take place from 6 to 9 August.

Van Morrison, The Waterboys, and Leo Sayer, who were listed to play at the event, will now appear at next year's festival.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has been approached for comment.

Organiser Peter Chegwyn had initially been criticised for "keeping options open" with plans for a scaled-down event.

In a new statement, he said: "We have delayed making the decision in the hope that the government would issue some clear guidelines.

"Unfortunately the lack of clarity and a coherent strategy from Westminster means we have been forced to cancel which will cost the Wickham area around £1m in lost revenue."

He added: "They have said there should be no performances to a live audience indoors but it is not clear whether that also applies outdoors.

"We could have got rid of our traditional big tops to have an entirely outdoor event and we have been advised that would have met current criteria.

"But we just don't know if that would be within whatever guidelines are dreamed up... we have delayed a decision for months; we just can't wait any longer."

Festival-goers can claim refunds or use their 2020 tickets for next year's event.

The government has previously outlined a "roadmap" for the return of live performances, without giving dates.