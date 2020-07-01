Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Krystian Kwarta waited in the area before following his victim

A man has been jailed for eight years for a "brutal" and "violent" rape at a shopping complex.

A 21-year-old woman was followed then attacked at Southampton's Westquay centre on Saturday 15 February.

Krystian Kwarta, 20, previously pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court to two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

CCTV footage showing Kwarta stalking his victim led officers to his home in Milford on Sea, Hampshire, police said.

Kwarta's DNA was found at the crime scene, police said

The woman was walking to work at about 08:00 GMT when Kwarta grabbed her from behind, police said.

His DNA was found at the crime scene.

Det Sgt Claire Ratcliffe said: "This was a premeditated, violent attack on a young woman who was on her way to work.

"It was clear that Kwarta had been waiting in the area before seeing his victim and following her to carry out his brutal attack."

He was ordered to serve an additional four-year extended term after his release from prison.