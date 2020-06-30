Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Hampshire two-year-old girl died 'after ingesting toilet cleaner'

  • 30 June 2020
Southampton General Hospital
Image caption The girl died a week after she was discharged from Southampton General Hospital

A two-year-old girl died 11 days after she apparently ingested toilet cleaner, a coroner has said.

Arietta-Grace Barnett, from Sarisbury Green in Hampshire, was taken to hospital in July 2019 and diagnosed with a potential stomach bug and tonsillitis, a pre-inquest review heard.

She died a week after being discharged from Southampton General Hospital.

The hearing was adjourned for a full hearing on a date yet to be fixed.

The girl fell ill on 28 June and was discharged from hospital on 2 July with a diagnosis of potential gastroenteritis, the court heard.

Hampshire assistant coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said: "We think she ingested toilet cleaner as reported by her sister."

The two-year-old was reviewed at an outpatient clinic on 3 July without her condition causing alarm, the coroner said.

On 9 July she suffered a nosebleed and vomiting and died later in hospital.

No arrests

Ms Rhodes-Kemp said the girl's mother, Lucy Cook, was concerned about the hospital's decision not to perform an internal gastroscopy examination.

The death was the subject of a police investigation and also an NHS Serious Incident report, the coroner said.

The video-link hearing was adjourned without further details being given.

A full inquest is expected to take place later this year or early in 2021, the coroner said.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "Officers made inquiries into the exact circumstances of her death and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

"We have not arrested anyone in relation to this."

