Image copyright Volvo Ocean Race Image caption Fellow sailors said Mr Gills was an "extremely effective" and "reliable" yachtsman

A professional sailor fell off a yacht and drowned after a night out drinking with his brother, an inquest has heard.

Zane Gills, 36, from Lymington, Hampshire, died on 27 December at Port Vell marina in Barcelona.

The Australian-born sailor fell asleep in the yacht's cockpit and entered the water five hours later according to data from his smartwatch, the court was told.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg concluded the death was accidental.

Mr Gills was visiting his brother, the pleasure yacht's captain, for Christmas and spent an evening drinking beer, rum and gin in bars, the coroner heard.

Kristyn Gills told the inquest his brother was "quite intoxicated" and needed help to board the moored vessel when they returned at about 01:30.

Zane's wife Sarah said Kristyn had apparently left Zane on the deck because he was unable to manoeuvre his brother into the cabin.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Gills' body was found in Port Vell marina

In the morning, Zane was missing although his jacket was found on the dockside, the court was told. Divers discovered his body under the vessel later that night.

Data recovered from Mr Gills' smartwatch showed his heartbeat and movement levels began to accelerate at 06:34 before ceasing at 06:48, the coroner heard.

Mr Pegg said marks on the yacht's stern indicated that Mr Gills had unsuccessfully tried to reboard the yacht from the water.

He said the cause of the sailor's "unwitnessed fall" was unclear, although he had been "fairly heavily intoxicated" and alcohol had contributed his death.

The coroner said Mr Gills was a "very experienced professional sailor" who had taken part in high-profile competitions, including the Volvo Ocean Race.

In previous tributes published on the race website, fellow sailors described him as "extremely effective doing his job" and "Mr Reliable".