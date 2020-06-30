Image caption The caravans and motorhomes arrived at Ringwood Health and Leisure Centre on Sunday afternoon

A secondary school which was forced to shut due to travellers setting up an unauthorised camp which blocked entry to their grounds has reopened after police moved the group on.

Ringwood School closed on Monday when up to 40 caravans and other vehicles pitched up on an access road and the neighbouring leisure centre's car park.

Hampshire Constabulary said the site was unsuitable for the travellers.

It therefore decided to take "swift action" to move them on.

Officers evicted the group using powers under section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, which can be considered when an encampment causes significant nuisance or unacceptable levels of damage.

Insp Mike Minnock said: "In using these powers, Hampshire Constabulary will always ensure that we balance the needs and rights of all our communities with actions that are proportionate, lawful and necessary."

The school, which has more than 1,600 pupils, said its planned lessons would resume from Tuesday morning.