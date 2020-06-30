Arrests after five migrants found on fishing boat

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The investigation involved multiple agencies including Border Force officials

Four men have been arrested during a people smuggling investigation after five migrants were found on board a fishing boat in France.

The five, thought to be Albanian, were found on the boat as it was about to leave Cherbourg on Saturday.

The boat had travelled to France from the Isle of Wight.

Three men, two British and one Albanian national were arrested on the boat, the fourth man, aged 43, was arrested on the Isle of Wight.

The investigation involved the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), the National Crime Agency, Border Force and French authorities.

Det Insp Clair Trueman, from SEROCU said criminals were exploiting "vulnerable people in communities in order to make money without any considerations for their welfare".

SEROCU said the three arrested in France remained in French custody.

The man arrested on the Isle of Wight on suspicion of conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration and money laundering has since been released on bail.